Nagaland Hornbill Festival attracts record 2.69 lakh visitors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:13 IST
Nagaland Hornbill Festival attracts record 2.69 lakh visitors

The Hornbill Festival, an annual function showcasing the culture, arts, handicrafts and food of Nagaland, has attracted a record 2,69,811 visitors this year, a significant rise in footfalls, compared to the previous year, an official said on Wednesday. The 10-day event has been organised to showcase the tradition and culture of the 27 tribes of Nagaland, the official said.

"This year, the 20th edition of the festival witnessed a record 2,69, 811 visitors, including 3015 foreigners, 55,584 domestic tourists and over 2 lakh locals," state tourism department's assistant director Toka E. Tuccumi said. Over 2.51 lakh tourists had come for the Hornbill Festival, 2018, which was inaugurated by Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Organised by the state government, the annual showpiece tourism event provides a platform for promoting cultural heritage and inter-tribal interactions, the official said. "The aim of the festival is to revive and protect the rich culture of Nagaland and display its extravaganza and traditions," he said.

Advisor Tourism Khehovi Yeputhomi said that the Nagas will continue to remain united through this festival which has been held at the heritage village, Kisama, about 12 kms from the city. The massive turnout at the festival provided the visitors ample opportunity to take photos and get close view on some of the Naga cultural dances during the "Unity Dance" performed by the 17 tribes of the state.

The curtains of the festival came down on Monday with the colorful presentations from different groups showcasing the culture in the presence of music maestro A R Rahman and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. In his address, Rahman said Nagaland was a place where he wanted to come as he had heard of the rich tradition and culture of the Naga people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

