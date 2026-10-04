“Thank you and well done”: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India, lauds women athletes for leading medal success

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, congratulated the Indian contingent following the conclusion of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, praising the country's athletes for producing moments of "joy and pride" and highlighting the contribution of women athletes to India's medal campaign. "Heartiest congratulations to our Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026 for giving us so many moments of joy and pride. It has been especially wonderful to see our women athletes lead India’s medal success, inspire young girls, and bring glory to the nation," she said.

"I am also proud of our Reliance Foundation athletes whose achievements reaffirm our belief in young talent and strengthen our commitment to support the future of Indian sport. To every athlete who wore the India colours with pride – thank you and well done,” she added. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The campaign saw India produce several landmark performances, including gold-medal sweeps in cricket, kabaddi and hockey, while athletes also secured quotas for the LA 2028 Olympics and registered a number of record-breaking and first-time achievements. India's women's athletes played a significant role in the campaign, with Lovlina Borgohain, Kumkum Mohod, Neeru Dhanda, Pranavi Urs and members of the women's hockey, cricket, kabaddi and athletics teams among those delivering notable performances.

Through its programmes and partnerships, Reliance Foundation contributed to 29 of India’s medals. A total of 48 athletes supported by the Foundation represented India at the Asian Games, with the Foundation also serving as a proud sponsor of Team India. India's 85-medal haul was its second-best return at the Asian Games, behind the record 106 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023, when the country secured 28 gold medals.

China topped the Aichi-Nagoya medal standings with 341 medals, including 169 gold, followed by hosts Japan with 269 medals, including 83 gold. South Korea finished third with 150 medals, including 39 gold. (ANI)