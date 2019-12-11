Left Menu
MP govt to announce film promotion policy

  PTI
  Bhopal
  Updated: 11-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:30 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will soon come up with a new policy to promote film shoots at tourist destinations in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday. The state's film promotion policy is almost finalised and will be brought for discussion and approval in the next cabinet meeting, state chief secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty told reporters here.

"Madya Pradesh has always been a popular destination for shooting films, documentaries and TV serials. As many as 627 films have been shot in the state so far," he said. An international web series by Paramount Pictures is currently being shot in Bhopal and a BBC series is also in the pipeline, he added.

The Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) has been appointed as the nodal agency to execute the film promotion policy and facilitate filmmakers, Mohanty said. Chief Minister Kamal Nath recently held a meeting with makers of films, TV serials and web series to learn about their requirements and how the state's picturesque locations can be used for the shooting, the chief secretary said.

This will not only promote tourism, but also generate employment in the state, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

