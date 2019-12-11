Left Menu
Two men wanted in Rs 90-lakh jewellery dacoity arrested from Bihar's Gaya

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:31 IST
Two men wanted in a case of dacoity of jewellery worth Rs 90 lakhs in a moving train near Subzi Mandi railway station here have been arrested from Gaya in Bihar, police said on Wednesday. Surender Paswan and Runnu Kumar carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 each on their arrest were arrested on Monday. They were recently declared proclaimed offender by a city court, they said.

Earlier, two of their associates were arrested in this case, police said. "During interrogation, Paswan revealed that one of his relatives, Santosh used to work at a jewellery shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. In last week of April, 2019, Santosh informed him that one Lal Babu Yadav would collect huge quantity of jewellery from Chandni Chowk and deliver the same to a jeweller in Siwan, Bihar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah.

Surender hatched a plan to rob the jewellery from the carrier and also roped in his other associates for executing the plan, he said. As per plan, on May 9, Santosh came to know that Yadav had collected the jewellery from Chandni Chowk, and he passed on this information to Surender, the officer said.

Thereafter, Surender along with his associates followed Lal Babu and boarded the local train from Sadar Bazar Railway station and robbed jewellery from him in the moving train and then fled away when the train reached near Subzi Mandi Railway station, he added.

UPDATE 1-EU trumpets Green Deal as its "man on the moon moment"

The European Unions new executive launched a Green Deal policy package to tackle climate change on Wednesday, trumpeting it as the blocs man on the moon moment - but fossil fuel-reliant eastern European states looked set to stall the initia...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected-finance minister

Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected after a sharp drop in state revenues, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ...

U.S. slaps sanctions on Iranian airline over proliferation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on shipping and aviation industries over the transportation of lethal aid from Iran to Yemen and weapons of mass destruction proliferation, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.Washington...

SEMI and VLSI Research Unveil End-to-End Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Report

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, and VLSI Research, the leading semiconductor manufacturing market research firm, today unveiled the&#160;Semiconductor Manufacturing ...
