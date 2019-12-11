Two men wanted in Rs 90-lakh jewellery dacoity arrested from Bihar's Gaya

Two men wanted in a case of dacoity of jewellery worth Rs 90 lakhs in a moving train near Subzi Mandi railway station here have been arrested from Gaya in Bihar, police said on Wednesday. Surender Paswan and Runnu Kumar carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 each on their arrest were arrested on Monday. They were recently declared proclaimed offender by a city court, they said.

Earlier, two of their associates were arrested in this case, police said. "During interrogation, Paswan revealed that one of his relatives, Santosh used to work at a jewellery shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. In last week of April, 2019, Santosh informed him that one Lal Babu Yadav would collect huge quantity of jewellery from Chandni Chowk and deliver the same to a jeweller in Siwan, Bihar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah.

Surender hatched a plan to rob the jewellery from the carrier and also roped in his other associates for executing the plan, he said. As per plan, on May 9, Santosh came to know that Yadav had collected the jewellery from Chandni Chowk, and he passed on this information to Surender, the officer said.

Thereafter, Surender along with his associates followed Lal Babu and boarded the local train from Sadar Bazar Railway station and robbed jewellery from him in the moving train and then fled away when the train reached near Subzi Mandi Railway station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)