6th edition of Panna Bharat Ram theatre festival to begin from Dec 21

The 6th edition of Panna Bharat Ram theatre festival will feature plays by the likes of Girish Karnad, William Inge, Joseph Kesselring and Shrilal Shukla. The theatre festival, organised by the Shri Ram Centre for the Performing Arts (SRCPA), will open with the Hindi adaptation of William Inge's "Splendour in the Grass" at Shri Ram Centre here on December 21.

Directed by veteran director Feisal Alkazi, the theatrical version of the 1961 film by the same name will portray a beautiful love story which has all elements of romance, comedy and drama. The nine-day event will see Girish Karnad's "Agni aur Barkha" and "Bali" , Mahesh Dattani's "Tara", Santvana Nigam's "Sehaj ka Sargam", Joseph Kesselring's dark comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace" , Kaushik Bose's "Compunction", Shrilal Shukla's iconic satire "Raag Darbari" , and Manav Kaul's "Prem Kabootar".

"Over the years, we have been presenting a vibrant blend of plays for Delhi theatre lovers. This year we bring a fine assortment of well acclaimed, award winning productions. Some of the classic ones include plays by Girish Karnad, Feisal Alkazi, Mahesh Dattani and Shrilal Shukla etc. "While some of these plays depict topical issues such as corrupt education system, female infanticide etc. Others portray intricate human relationship, romance, comedy to dark comedy including psychological thriller! I am delighted that these plays when brilliantly acted on stage will set a new precedent in the world of theatre," Hemant Bharatram, executive vice president, SRCPA, said.

The event will come to an end on December 29.

