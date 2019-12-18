Left Menu
Craftsmen from across the country to display creations at annual Pinjore festival

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:45 IST
Craftsmen from across the country will display their unique handicrafts and handloom items at the annual two-day Pinjore heritage festival which begins on December 21 at the famous Yadvindra Gardens at Pinjore, Haryana. Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Tourism, Vijai Vardhan said this time, school students and senior citizens visiting the festival will be provided free entry.

Apart from this, the entry fee for other visitors too has also been reduced from Rs 25 to Rs 15 per person. Haryana Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal will inaugurate the festival on December 21. Vardhan said dance troupes and folk singers from various parts of the country will perform at the festival.

Like every year, a multi-cuisine food court will remain a major attraction this time as well, he added. "The highlight of this year's Heritage Festival will be the delicious Mughlai cuisine, which will include biryani, tandoori dishes, korma, rumali roti, naan, etc. A variety of tasty dishes such as Dal Bati Churma of Rajasthan, Haryanvi Moti Jalebi will also be available," he said.

