'Tera Kya Hoga Kalia': Veteran actor Tiku Talsania to make his Delhi debut

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:22 IST
It is a good news for theatre lovers as veteran actor Tiku Talsania will be performing for the first time in the capital for a comical extravaganza, titled "Tera Kya Hoga Kalia". The play, directed by Raman Kumar, to be held at the Kamani auditorium on December 21 and 22, is touted to be a comedy of errors filled with confusion, laughter and mayhem.

Talsania, 65, is an Indian actor who has acted in supporting roles in nearly 200 films and in TV serials. Best remembered for his role in "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi" in 1984, he has also been part of hit TV serials in 1990s like "Ye Duniya Ghazab Ki", "Zamana Badal Gaya" and "Ek Se Badh Kar Ek" . Produced by Felicity Theatre, the play, according to Kumar, revolves around Aditya Walia (Tiku Talsania) and his two wives which he keeps in two different homes in the same city. Everything was going hunky dory till one day when Walia meets with an accident and spends a night in a hospital.

" ... As luck would have it, both wives register complaints about their missing husband. In the process two separate addresses are registered at the police station and hospital for the missing Aditya Walia. "What follows is an unbelievable comic journey full of unpredictable twists and turns that is sure to leave the audiences gasping for breath ... given the comic travails of the lead characters that unravel on stage," said teh director.

Beside Talsania, the star cast also include big names from television industry like Delnaz Irani and Shweta Gulati, along with critically acclaimed actors like Harleen Kaur Reikhi, Harish Kotwani and Vistaasp Gotla.

