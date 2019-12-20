Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV watching makes people find slimmer women more attractive: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:08 IST
TV watching makes people find slimmer women more attractive: Study

Watching TV makes people find leaner females more attractive, according to a study which advices producers to show people of all shapes so that women and girls are not pressured to aspire for a 'thin ideal body'. The researchers, including those from Durham University in the UK, worked with about 300 men and women from seven villages in a remote area of the Central American country Nicaragua, who either had regular or hardly any television access.

They said the participants completed a questionnaire about their ethnicity, education, income, hunger, language and TV exposure, and also rated the attractiveness of pictures of females of varying body shapes and sizes. According to their study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people with very limited access to TV found females with a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) more attractive than thinner ones.

However, the researchers said, people who often watched TV found slimmer females more attractive. Since the people in these villages were very similar in terms of their ecological constraints, such as nutrition, income and education, but had differing access to TV, the researchers said they were able to isolate the effect of TV exposure from the other factors.

According to the researchers, the representation of a 'thin ideal' in the media can lead to body dissatisfaction among females, and can play a part in the development of eating disorders and depression. "TV and advertising bosses have a moral responsibility to use actors, presenters and models of all shapes and sizes and avoid stigmatising larger bodies. There needs to be a shift towards a 'health at every size' attitude and the media has an important role to play in that," said Lynda Boothroyd, lead author of the study from Durham University.

People in these villages generally did not have access to magazines or the Internet, and none of the participants in the study owned a smartphone, the researchers said. They added that only people with electricity supplies to their homes as well as the money to pay for a TV along with a cable subscription were able to watch TV on a regular basis.

Those who had access to TV watched a mixture of Latin soap operas, Hollywood action movies, music videos, police "car chase" reality shows and the news, the study said. "This study, utilizing a range of quantitative and qualitative research methods with non-Western participants, provides yet more empirical evidence that the mass media impact female body size ideals," said study co-author Jean-Luc Jucker.

Perceptions of attractiveness, the researchers said, are highly changeable, and are affected by what people are visually exposed to. "If there's something that's universal about attraction, it is how flexible it is," Boothroyd added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful: Police Commissoner

Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful Police Commissoner Hyderabad, Dec 20 PTI Barring some slogan shouting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid here passed off peacefully, Hyderabad Police Comm...

Next meet of special representatives of India, China on boundary issue on Saturday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will hold boundary talks here on Saturday under the framework of Special Representatives dialogue, the External Affairs Ministry has announced. Wangs visit to India w...

Cricket-England add cover to squad hit by illness in South Africa

England added two bowlers to their squad on Friday after illness struck the camp less than a week before the first test against hosts South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board said. Seamer Craig Overton and off-spinner Dominic Bess ...

Russia's security service searches suspect's home after deadly shooting - neighbours

Russias FSB security service on Friday searched the home of a man named by Russian media as the prime suspect in a rare shooting incident near the FSBs central Moscow headquarters the previous evening, neighbours told Reuters. A gunman open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019