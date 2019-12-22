Left Menu
Development News Edition

All our TV channels in Tamil Nadu fully operational: Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Sunday said that all its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:46 IST
All our TV channels in Tamil Nadu fully operational: Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said that all its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators.. Image Credit: ANI

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Sunday said that all its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators. The clarification came after the company received several complaints from consumers that their cable operators removed the 'Zee bouquet' from their channel packs, without communication or reason.

"Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) wishes to clarify that all of its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators, including Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, SCV and VK Digital. The channels are also available across all leading DTH operators, namely, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, d2h, and Sun Direct," the company said in a statement. ZEEL also said that there has been no change in the consumer price of the individual channels or the channel packs whatsoever.

"Zee Prime Tamil SD pack, competitively priced at Rs 10 only, is the best value pack in Tamil Nadu market when compared to other similar bouquets available in the same market," the company said. "ZEEL has issued all the required communications to its esteemed viewers informing and urging them to approach their respective cable operators with a request to reactivate the channels, for which they have already paid Rs 10, as part of their monthly subscription," ZEEL said.

"This communication is purely issued in the interest of all our viewers since ZEEL has received several complaints and requests through emails and social media platforms, wherein the consumers have mentioned that their cable operators have removed the ZEE Bouquet from their channel packs, without any communication or reason," the company added in the statement. "Hence, the viewers have expressed their disappointment for not being able to view their favourite ZEE channels, despite having paid for the same," it further said.

The company also said that ZEE's entire South Pack which includes Zee Tamil had been "illegally blacked out" by three major operators -- Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, SCV and VK Digital. "The above was done to arm-twist broadcasters like ZEE on the price points front, at the cost of consumers' entertainment, which they have already paid for. Unless the consumer rejects the channel or the broadcaster discontinues the channel, the operator is responsible for delivering the channel to the consumer, which is not happening in this case," said the ZEEL.

It added, "The consumers are also misled by stating that -- ZEE has increased the cost of the channel - which is not true. The channel is discontinued by the broadcaster which is also not true." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Tukde tukde gang, urban naxals behind CAA, NRC protest: Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday vowed tough action against sponsored protests in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed nationwide NRC, which he claimed were being supported by the tukde tukde gang and urban Naxals....

EIB chief slams slow industrial response to climate change

Frankfurt am Main, Dec 22 AFP The president of the European Investment Bank, the EUs lending arm, has sharply criticised industrial companies for reacting too slowly to climate change, saying some bosses had been asleep at the wheel. In an ...

Guj BJP to hold events to remove 'misconceptions' about CAA

In order to remove the misconceptions from peoples minds about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the Gujarat BJP plans to organise a number of programmes in the state, including door-to-door campaigns, meetings and Run for CAA. The party s...

UPDATE 1-Egypt reinstates information ministry in cabinet portfolio reshuffle

Egypt will reinstate the countrys information ministry and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has put the prime minister directly in charge of the governments investment portfolio, in a cabinet reshuffle approved by parliament on Sunday.Osama H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019