Will revamp Akashvani, bring in digital radio in 2024: Javadekar

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:54 IST
The government plans to revamp Akashvani by introducing digital radio in 2024 when the country will be technologically-equipped for it, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. He said Akashvani was a powerful medium and it needs to stay ahead of the competition from private players.

"We have thought of giving Akashvani a new look. After five years we are bringing digital radio which will come in 2024. There will be more clarity, will be heard for longer range and there will be four times more stations," the minister said at the Akashvani Annual Awards here. Prasar Bharati Chiarman A Surya Prakash, I&B Secretary Ravi Mittal, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati were also present on the occasion.

In all, 51 professionals from all over the country received awards for 2016 and 2017. The award ceremony also featured a musical presentation by renowned

Hindustani classical vocalist Vidushi Padmaja Joglekar and popular Kashmiri sufi folk artist Abha Hanjura.

