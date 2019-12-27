Thief, jeweller who buy stolen ornaments arrested

A man has been arrested for stealing jewellery while a jeweller was nabbed for purchasing stolen ornaments from him, police said on Friday. The alleged thief Sunil Kumar (42), a resident of Vijay Vihar, used to sell stolen articles to Rakesh (43), a jeweller in Nangloi, they said.

"On Wednesday, Kumar was arrested from a park in Rohini's Sector-24 while he was waiting for his associates. One country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said. While four kilogram stolen silver and 520 gram of gold ornaments were recovered from jeweller Rakesh, police added.

