Wary of Delhiites, don't know what law they may bring: Gulzar
Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar said on Saturday that he fears Delhiites these days, because no one knows `what laws they can bring'. He was speaking at a literature awards function organized by the media house Amar Ujala.
When Amar Ujala group editorial advisor Yashwant Vyas, a friend of his, arrived from Delhi to meet him, "I was scared", said the director of "Aandhi" and "Maachis" . "(Because) These days you don't know what laws Delhi-wallahs can bring," Gulzar said amid peals of laughter.
He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the beginning of his speech. "I was about to address you as `Mitron'. But then I stopped," he said, apparently referring to Modi's once favourite way of addressing the crowds..
