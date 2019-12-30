Pak's state broadcaster says Facebook blocked its live streaming of news bulletins

Pakistan's state broadcaster claimed on Monday that Facebook blocked its live streaming of news bulletins about the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) said that the bulletins of state-run Radio Pakistan were hit by the ban.

"Facebook Administration has blocked live streaming of PBC news bulletins for raising voice against continued atrocities, curfew and military lockdown in" Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported. The PCB also shared screenshots of earlier warning messages received from Facebook in May, which accused the state broadcaster of violating the "community standards on dangerous individuals and organizations".

Pakistan Government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan told the media that the ban was a violation of basic human rights. "The government will make efforts for restoration of the live streaming of Radio Pakistan's news on Facebook," she said.

