Swara Bhasker lauds students of Jamia for waking up entire country against CAA
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Wednesday lauded the students of Jamia Millia Islamia for waking up the entire country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which she claimed is a "targeted" law. "We have woken up late but now we have woken up. You have woken up the entire country. We are here to thank you," she said.
The actress said hatred is being legitimised through terms like 'tukde tukde' gang and legislation like CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Terming the CAA a "targeted" law, she said it is an attack on the Constitution of India.
She was present outside the university to participate in a public meeting on the new legislation.
