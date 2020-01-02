Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-day youth festival to be inaugurated on Jan 12 in Raipur

A three-day youth festival will be inaugurated in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on January 12.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 23:37 IST
3-day youth festival to be inaugurated on Jan 12 in Raipur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A three-day youth festival will be inaugurated in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on January 12. The state-level festival, being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, aims to enhance the rural sports talent and promote the art culture of Chhattisgarh.

"Under Yuva Mahotsav, competitions have been organised at all the development blocks and district level of the state. The selected participants will showcase their sporting talent at the state level youth festival held in the capital from January 12," an official release said. As many as 6,521 participants from the age group of 15 to 40 years and above 40 years of age will participate in the event.

"These include 3,613 male, 2,433 female participants and 301 male and 174 female officer employees. Various sports competitions will be organised during this period along with folk dance, folklore, classical music, classical dance, one-act play, recitation, essay, painting, improvised speech, traditional costumes, debates, quizzes and food festivals," the release said. The festival will be held in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Auditorium, Science college Auditorium, University Sports Campus in the state capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump, Erdogan agree on need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday, a day after eight people were killed in a Syrian missile strike in the prov...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two mens team competitions on the tennis calendar.SOCCER-SPAINPREVIEW Soccer-Vidal bonu...

Spain´s Catalan separatists ERC agrees to abstain in Sanchez investiture

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya ERC said on Thursday it will abstain during the vote in Parliament to confirm Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister, potentially signaling an end to Spains prolonged political gridlock.Sp...

UPDATE 1-Algeria appoints new government amid worst political crisis in decades

Algeria has appointed a new government, state television said on Thursday, as the country faces its biggest political crisis in decades and a raft of economic problems caused by falling energy revenues.The list of cabinet ministers appointe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020