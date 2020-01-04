Childrens film in Konkani gets recognition Mangaluru, Jan 4 (PTI): A childrens film in Konkani Apsara Dhara, produced and directed by Ramesh Kamath from Bengaluru, has received recognition from various international film festivals. On January 2, the film won the outstanding achievement award and best director award for Kamath at the Singapore world film festival.

Apsara Dhara has also been selected to the international childrens film festival in Bangladesh to be held in Dhaka in March. Apsara Dhara was the first Konkani film to be shot partly in Egypt in front of pyramids and sphinx in Cairo and a few scenes were shot in 3D.

Most parts of the film were shot in 4K in Uttara Kannada districts dense forest of Sirsi. Theatre release in Dakshina Kannada is being planned for March, a release from the producer here said.

The film was selected and screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival on November 14, 2019 on Childrens Day. In December 2019, it was screened at DMOFF International Film Festival in Florida, US.

The film also won an award as Best Children Experimental Film at LAge dOr International Arthouse Film Festival (LIAFF) in December 2019..

