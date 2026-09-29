"Police sponsored gundagardi": Charanjit Singh Channi claims LPU protests politically motivated after owner Ashok Mittal joined BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that the protests and subsequent developments at Lovely Professional University (LPU) were politically motivated, claiming that the university was targeted after its owner, Ashok Mittal, joined the BJP. Speaking to reporters, Channi questioned the handling of the developments at the university and raised concerns over the police response and the treatment of students during the protests.

"Outsiders went there and engaged in hooliganism. This hooliganism was sponsored by the Police themselves. LPU Founder Ashok Mittal has joined the BJP, and after that, the Aam Aadmi Party government has tried to destroy this University," Channi said. He alleged that people from outside the university later entered the campus and engaged in hooliganism.

"After that, what happened, people from outside came and engaged in hooliganism there," he said. Channi also raised questions over the reported financial loss suffered by the university during the developments.

"A loss of around 100 crore rupees, as reported—I don't know for sure—has occurred, so who is responsible?" he asked. He also alleged that the protests and subsequent developments were politically motivated, claiming that the university was targeted after its owner, Ashok Mittal, joined the BJP.

He further questioned the police response and sought accountability over the alleged use of force against students. "And after that, students were beaten up severely; who is responsible for that? Why was no action taken against those police officers and personnel who beat up the students so brutally? And why was the situation not handled in time?" he said.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also questioned the government's handling of the situation, saying the authorities should have acted swiftly after students came out to protest. "What happened in LPU, the govt has acted very late...they should have acted swiftly. Students came to the street, protested. This should not work like this," Randhawa said.

On State Railway Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's allegation that the student protest was aimed at damaging an upcoming AAP event, Randhawa said students should not be demeaned. "Students should not be demeaned. This is Bittu's habit to speak like this, which has no meaning. I suggest he not deliver such a statement, being the grandson of a politician, which could fracture the image of the state," he said.

Congress Working Committee member Bhawar Jitendra Singh, meanwhile, spoke about complaints related to alleged "vote chori", saying, "Complaints are being received all across the state on vote chori. He is just a chief of the ECI. But the system, BJP, which is involved in it must be discussed." Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had said police had exercised restraint and relied on dialogue to defuse tension at LPU following the gathering of a large number of students after “late-night rumours about certain incidents”. Yadav said the trouble began on the intervening night of September 26 and 27, when students gathered on the campus. He said there was some vandalism and part of a gate was set on fire. Senior police officers, including DIG Jalandhar Range Navin Singla and SSP Kapurthala, reached the spot, following which police held discussions with students who had grievances against the university administration. (ANI)