Seqlo’s advanced molecular testing kits ensure food safety this festive season

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 29: As food brands and restaurants usher in the festive season with increasing footfalls during celebrations, food safety becomes the differentiator to establish long-term brand credibility and trust.

Seqlo by DSS Imagetech, a market leader in advanced molecular diagnostics, bridges a critical gap in the food industry by empowering food brands to step up their credibility and compliance and earn consumer trust with its advanced, real time PCR testing kits. The company’s modern, real-time PCR based testing kits offer highly specific, sensitive, rapid and reliable results compared to traditional culture/ELISA-based methods, offering laboratories and producers real-time molecular detection and quantification in food, environmental, and biological samples. Seqlo’s real-time PCR (qPCR) kits enable laboratories and manufacturers to test for and detect food allergens, food pathogens, animal species and, GMO screening, and DNA extraction in the food and dairy Industries. This enables restaurants, milk dairies and food manufacturers to make life-saving decisions in real time all along the supply chain from sourcing, processing, manufacturing to distribution, making these testing kits mandatory, especially when festive rush leads to high consumer footfalls.

“Conventional food testing methods sometimes create delays in identifying potential risks which can become hazardous when food is consumed in large quantities during festive gatherings. Advanced molecular technologies deliver accurate and actionable results within a few hours, enabling food businesses and laboratories to make timely life-saving decisions. The kits help them to respond faster and strengthen quality- control processes, supporting greater confidence of consumers in their products,” said Dr. Karn Pratap Singh, Senior Scientist, R&D Centre, DSS Imagetech. Seqlo’s pathogen detection solutions identify targets across milk and milk products, raw and processed foods and meat. At the same time, its allergen testing range covers milk, egg, gluten, soya, peanuts, sesame and crustaceans. Species detection solutions support identification of animal species in products such as milk and meat, while GMO testing helps screen for genetically modified crops sequences.

Seqlo’s solutions are compatible with most commercially available real-time PCR machines systems and are supported with the training and technical guidance of its in-house experts, helping teams adopt and integrate molecular testing within existing workflows. About DSS Imagetech:

DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the DSS Group, is a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology. Founded in 1998 with the philosophy ‘Inspired by Technology’, the New-Delhi based family-owned company delivers cutting-edge solutions including microscopy, clinical diagnostics, medical equipment and R&D to researchers and clinicians across diverse life sciences and healthcare fields.With an annual turnover exceeding INR 450 crore, the company employs over 500 professionals in across 11 cities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)