Exhibition in UN HQ brings together diverse works of art to share history

A unique exhibition has opened at UN Headquarters in New York, bringing together "diverse works of art that share a history".

Speaking at the unveiling of "Recovered art: the art of saving art", Secretary-General António Guterres said that while some exhibitions celebrate specific artists, or explore an artistic movement, in this case, "every masterpiece was stolen – and every masterpiece was subsequently recovered thanks to the determination and investigative expertise of the Italian Carabinieri", or Italy's national police force, "often working across several countries".

As a result, the exhibition showcases valuable works of art while painting a picture of the power of international cooperation.

Mr. Guterres lamented how much of the world's cultural heritage has been lost in recent years, from Iraq and Syria to Yemen, Mali, and Afghanistan.

"Indeed, we face an array of challenges that imperil efforts to protect our common heritage – from the climate crisis to civil unrest – from armed conflict to terrorism", he upheld, calling "international cooperation" the common feature integral to a solution and noting that the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also has a key role to play.

"I commend Italy for helping to lead the cause on the international stage – for strengthening global efforts against illicit trafficking of cultural property – for sharing your knowledge with others around the world – and for prioritizing heritage and culture as tools for peace and dialogue", concluded the Secretary-General.

