Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exhibition in UN HQ brings together diverse works of art to share history

Mr. Guterres lamented how much of the world’s cultural heritage has been lost in recent years, from Iraq and Syria to Yemen, Mali, and Afghanistan. 

  • UN
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:27 IST
Exhibition in UN HQ brings together diverse works of art to share history
As a result, the exhibition showcases valuable works of art while painting a picture of the power of international cooperation. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_Spokesperson)

A unique exhibition has opened at UN Headquarters in New York, bringing together "diverse works of art that share a history".

Speaking at the unveiling of "Recovered art: the art of saving art", Secretary-General António Guterres said that while some exhibitions celebrate specific artists, or explore an artistic movement, in this case, "every masterpiece was stolen – and every masterpiece was subsequently recovered thanks to the determination and investigative expertise of the Italian Carabinieri", or Italy's national police force, "often working across several countries".

As a result, the exhibition showcases valuable works of art while painting a picture of the power of international cooperation.

Mr. Guterres lamented how much of the world's cultural heritage has been lost in recent years, from Iraq and Syria to Yemen, Mali, and Afghanistan.

"Indeed, we face an array of challenges that imperil efforts to protect our common heritage – from the climate crisis to civil unrest – from armed conflict to terrorism", he upheld, calling "international cooperation" the common feature integral to a solution and noting that the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also has a key role to play.

"I commend Italy for helping to lead the cause on the international stage – for strengthening global efforts against illicit trafficking of cultural property – for sharing your knowledge with others around the world – and for prioritizing heritage and culture as tools for peace and dialogue", concluded the Secretary-General.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's missiles hit intended U.S. targets in Iraq, source tells state TV

Iranian missiles hit intended U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday, Irans English-language Press TV quoted an unnamed source as saying, after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces.Missile tracking shows they hit intended American ...

Blues top Sharks, snap three-game winless streak

Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots and the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks, 3-2, on Tuesday night. The loss could be especially painful for the Sharks since captain Logan Couture exited the game in the...

Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts; will bring 'great relief' to me: Meerut hangman

Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society. He said executing those wh...

Soccer-Solskjaer berates Man Utd for 'worst' half of the season in derby loss

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled his sides first-half performance in Tuesdays League Cup semi-final, first leg defeat their worst display of the season. Despite starting the game without a recognised striker, hold...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020