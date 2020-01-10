Google celebrates Vicente Huidobro's 127th Birthday with a doodle

Search engine giant Google is celebrating Vicente Huidobro's 127th Birthday with an amazing doodle illustrated by London-based guest artist Luisa Rivera, originally from Chile.

Vicente García-Huidobro Fernández was born in 1893 in Santiago, Chile. He became a poet like his mother, first published at the early age of 12, and went on to study literature at the University of Chile. He promoted the avant-garde literary movement in Chile and was the creator and greatest exponent of the literary movement called Creacionismo.

Huidobro wrote over 40 books, including plays, novels, manifestos, and poetry. He constantly encouraged literary experimentation and influenced many Latin American poets who succeeded him.

Luisa Rivera, artist of the doodle said, "I would like people to see the Doodle and think of Vicente Huidobro not only in terms of biography, but also to appreciate him as the great poet that he was. Instead of seeing elements like a pencil or paper, which are more related to the craft, the Doodle depicts the images he created. Therefore, I hope that my interpretation is an invitation for everyone."

