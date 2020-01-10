Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google celebrates Vicente Huidobro's 127th Birthday with a doodle

Vicente García-Huidobro Fernández was born in 1893 in Santiago, Chile. He became a poet like his mother, first published at the early age of 12, and went on to study literature at the University of Chile.

Google celebrates Vicente Huidobro's 127th Birthday with a doodle
Image Credit: Google

Search engine giant Google is celebrating Vicente Huidobro's 127th Birthday with an amazing doodle illustrated by London-based guest artist Luisa Rivera, originally from Chile.

Vicente García-Huidobro Fernández was born in 1893 in Santiago, Chile. He became a poet like his mother, first published at the early age of 12, and went on to study literature at the University of Chile. He promoted the avant-garde literary movement in Chile and was the creator and greatest exponent of the literary movement called Creacionismo.

Huidobro wrote over 40 books, including plays, novels, manifestos, and poetry. He constantly encouraged literary experimentation and influenced many Latin American poets who succeeded him.

Luisa Rivera, artist of the doodle said, "I would like people to see the Doodle and think of Vicente Huidobro not only in terms of biography, but also to appreciate him as the great poet that he was. Instead of seeing elements like a pencil or paper, which are more related to the craft, the Doodle depicts the images he created. Therefore, I hope that my interpretation is an invitation for everyone."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines take FTSE 100 higher; retailers lag

Londons FTSE 100 gained on Friday as airline stocks took off after Irish carrier Ryanair raised its profit forecast and the broader sentiment improved as tensions in the Middle East subsided. The FTSE 100 added 0.4, led by easyJet and Briti...

Devotees throng to Rameswaram-based temple to celebrate Arudra Darisanam festival

Scores of devotees on Friday thronged Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram to celebrate Arudra Darisanam festival. Not only men, but even women also turned up in large numbers to offer prayer to Lord Shiva. Even children were dolled...

Rani Rampal nominated for 'World Games Athlete of the Year'

The Indian womens hockey team captain Rani Rampal has been nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year by the sports governing body FIH. In all, 25 athletes have been nominated for this award from their respective sports by their inte...

UPDATE 4-'A long way to go': Australians flee as heat, winds fan huge bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.Fire conditions are expected to become extr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020