Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The top stories from the

The top stories from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS6 KL-FLATS-LD POLICE Maradu flats demolition: Sec 144 to be in place in evacuation zone, says police Kochi: Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed and traffic halted in land, water and air in the evacuation zone around the four illegal water front apartment complexes here to be demolished in the next two days, police said on Friday.

MDS2 KL-YESUDAS Legendary singer Yesudas turns 80, PM, Ker CM extend birthday greetings Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent Carnatic vocalist and playback singer K J Yesudas, who has enthralled music aficionados across the world with his profound and mellifluous voice for the last six decades, turned 80 on Friday. MDS4 PD-CHHAPAAK-TAX FREE Puducherry makes 'Chhapaak' tax-free Puducherry: Puducherry on Friday joined a list of Congress-ruled states to announce tax relief for Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'.

MDS7 TN-SECURITY COVER AIADMK defends Centre on security cover removal for Dy CM, Stalin; DMK mocks action Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removal of VIP security cover for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and M K Stalin while the DMK chief mocked at the move. LGM1 TL-COURT-JAGAN AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appears before CBI court Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a CBI Special Court in connection with the ongoing trial in the quid pro quo investments cases against him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

