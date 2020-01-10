Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to champion African Union’s culture, arts program

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to champion African Union’s culture, arts program
The President of Kenya underscored the importance of culture and the arts in cultivating unity and promoting continental integration. Image Credit: Flickr

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted on Friday, January 10 an invitation to become a champion of the African Union's culture and the arts program.

Kenya's Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to take up the new role after receiving a special message from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of Mali who was recently elected to lead the continent's culture and the arts agenda, APA News noted. The special message inviting Kenyatta for the continental role was delivered in Mombasa by President Keïta's Special Envoy Prof Alioune Sall.

The President of Kenya underscored the importance of culture and the arts in cultivating unity and promoting continental integration. According to the 58-year-old leader, the rich African culture and the arts could be harnessed as a vehicle to inculcate a positive attitude, instil patriotism as well as create employment for the youth throughout the continent.

Uhuru Kenyatta expressed the requirement of promoting the African cultural heritage with an objective to bring on board all Africans in the diaspora including people of African descent spread across the globe. "I am keen on promoting our culture, our rich African culture which is our identity and heritage. You can count on our support on this," Kenyatta said.

"It is important to come up with a concrete agenda on culture and the arts that can be implemented and we need to work together to move this agenda forward," he added.

He further said that Kenya would provide two experts on culture to join the technical team charged with the responsibility of spearheading the implementation of the continent's cultural agenda.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...

Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production IIP recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period l...

Hong Kong issues travel warning on Iran after escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions

Hong Kong warned its residents on Friday to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, days after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander. Issuing a red ale...

Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20s

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became Indias highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 series against Sri Lanka here. Bumrah has now 53 T20 wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020