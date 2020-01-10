Left Menu
Chhapaak declared tax free in Rajasthan

Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak was on Friday declared tax-free in Rajasthan.

  • ANI
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:37 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:37 IST
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak was on Friday declared tax-free in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government announced the order in this regard today.

The movie is also tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. 'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

