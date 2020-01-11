Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival 'Karavali Utsav' began on Friday. The festival will last till January 19 at Karavali Utsav Ground in Kadri Park at Panambur Beach here.

The three-decade-old Karavali Utsav is a festival of Karwar, a coastal district of Karnataka which has its own culture and traditions. The event brings unity within people as they come together to celebrate the festival season. (ANI)

