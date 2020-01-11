Left Menu
Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival 'Karavali Utsav' began on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 11:14 IST
Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru
Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival 'Karavali Utsav' began on Friday. The festival will last till January 19 at Karavali Utsav Ground in Kadri Park at Panambur Beach here.

The three-decade-old Karavali Utsav is a festival of Karwar, a coastal district of Karnataka which has its own culture and traditions. The event brings unity within people as they come together to celebrate the festival season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

