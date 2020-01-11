Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR sought against Akshay Kumar for 'insulting' advertisement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:19 IST
FIR sought against Akshay Kumar for 'insulting' advertisement

A Maratha organisation has submitted a letter to the district and police authorities in Maharashtra's Nanded, seeking a case against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for allegedly hurting the community's sentiments in a washing powder advertisement, an official said on Saturday. Calling the advertisement an "insult" of the Maratha warriors, the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday submitted the letter to Nanded District Collector and Vazirabad Police, urging them to register a case against the "Padman" actor.

In the advertisement, the actor is seen playing the role of a Maratha king, who returns victorious with his army, but is admonished for his dirty clothes. The ad then shows the characters dancing around and washing their own clothes. "We received a letter from the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday, in which they demanded that a case be filed against Akshay Kumar for hurting the community's sentiments. We have forwarded the letter to the superintendent's office," in- charge of Vazirabad Police Station S S Shivale said.

The actor and the detergent brand have also come under flak on social media with the #BoycottNirma hashtag trending on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

J&K seeks scientific action plan for development, conservation of rare medicinal plants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the Medicinal Plant Board MPB to come up with a scientific action plan for development of the medicinal plant sector and conservation of rare, endangered plant species found in the Union Ter...

Finch's goal is to continue till 2023 World Cup if form and fitness permit

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that goal if form and fitness permit. By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.Id l...

Creation of CDS a 'very big step' towards integration of forces: Army chief

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a very big step towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success. He also asserted that allegiance to Constit...

UPDATE 1-N. Korea says leaders' relations not enough after Trump sends birthday wishes to Kim

North Korea has received birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un from U.S. President Donald Trump, but their personal relationship is not enough for a return to talks, according to a statement published on Saturday by state news agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020