'Gumshuda Ki Talash' for MP Sunny Deol in Pathankot

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:34 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:34 IST
Posters declaring Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol "missing" surfaced in Punjab's Pathankot district, which comes under his Lok Sabha constituency. The posters were pasted at public places, including near the railway station, and read, “Gumshuda Ki Talash MP Sunny Deol.”

It was not known who pasted the posters. However, Deol said in a video message on his Twitter handle on Monday that his political rivals were behind the "senseless" act.

"I have learnt that my rivals are talking some senseless things about me,” Deol said, promising voters to bring some “big projects” to the Gurdaspur constituency in the future. He also said the traffic problem in Pathankot city would be addressed by the narrow gauge elevated project as the Centre has sanctioned funds for it.

"I have been able to do such things because of the strength of faith you reposed in me. I will bring some big projects in the future because your faith is my strength," Deol said. But Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said the “same thing” happened to Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra when he was a lawmaker from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat.

"Not Suprising same thing happened to his father Dharmendra in Bikaner. Gurdaspur missed the chance of a good man @sunilkjakhar representing them again. Would have added to @INCIndia 's strength in Parliament," Tewari tweeted. In July last year, Deol had faced flak from the Congress over the appointment of a "representative" to stand in for him in his constituency. Deol had appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri, a writer, as his representative to "attend meetings and follow important matters".

The Congress said it was a "betrayal" of the voters' mandate. In 2019 parliamentary polls, Deol defeated Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes on Gurdaspur seat.

