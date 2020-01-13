Production house files plaint against 'illegal' telecast of

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' maker Lyca Productions on Monday said the Tamil film, released last week, was illegally telecast by a local cable television channel and they have lodged a police complaint seeking action. "While the movie has been receiving good response and running successfully in all the centres, we are astounded and distressed to know that the movie was telecast illegally in a local television channel (based in Madurai) on January 12 evening," it said in a statement.

Following this, the company has filed a complaint with the Madurai police commissioner's office, it said. "We, as the producer of the film are saddened by these kinds of acts and request the authorities to take necessary action against these culprits..." Lyca said it has invested a huge sum for the production and release of the film.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have essayed lead roles in 'Darbar,' and while the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, it was directed by A R Murugadoss. The movie released on 9 January in about 7,000 screens around the world..

