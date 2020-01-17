Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey hospitalised with breathing problem

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:45 IST
Veteran actor Dipankar Dey hospitalised with breathing problem

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey who worked with a number of acclaimed directors from Satyajit Ray to Srijit Mukherjee was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of breathlessness. The 75-year-old actor was brought to the emergency ward of a hospital in Salt Lake at around 6:40 PM with severe breathing problem and was admitted to the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, a senior official of the facility said.

"His current condition is not stable. He is under observation," he said. Doctors were conducting tests to determine the cause behind his illness, the official said.

A favourite of acclaimed directors such as Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen and Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Dey formally tied the knot with longtime live-in partner actress Dolon Roy on Thursday. Beginning his film career with Ray's 'Seemabaddha' in 1971, Dey acted in his 'Jana Aranya' (1976), 'Ganashatru' (1990), 'Shakha Proshakha' (1990) and 'Agantuk' (1991), the last film of the ace director.

Dey bagged the National Film Awards for Best Supporting actor in 1986 for his role in Aparna Sen-directed 'Parama'. Other notable mentions in his career are Tapan Sinha's 'Banchharamer Bagan' (1980), Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Tahader Katha' (1992), Rituparno Ghosh's 'Unishe April' (1994) and 'Titli' (2002) and Srijit Mukherjee's 'Hemlock Society' (2012).

Dey also acted in a number of television serials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Korea's KBM to set up aloe vera gel, juice production plant in Jodhpur

Korean company KBM will set up juice and aloe vera gel production plant at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The company will initially invest USD 5 million about Rs 35 crore to produce 10,000 tonnes of aloe vera gel and juice. In five years, the compa...

Rajasthan govt always encourages positive cinema: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state government always encourages positive cinema as it is an important part of the society. He said the government will continue to encourage films giving message of social awarenes...

Lesotho PM confirms resignation after alleged link to wife's murder

Maseru Lesotho, Jan 17 AFP Lesothos prime minister confirmed Friday that he would resign after police linked him to the murder of his estranged wife nearly three years ago. Thomas Thabane had faced calls from senior members of his All Basot...

Goa Carnival to be held from Feb 22-25

Goas traditional Carnivalfloats, led by the mythical King Momo, would begin on February22 here and will travel to all major towns in the state overthe next three days, a tourism official said on FridayThe schedule of the carnival, which wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020