Rajasthan govt always encourages positive cinema: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state government always encourages positive cinema as it is an important part of the society. He said the government will continue to encourage films giving message of social awareness in future by giving entertainment tax exemption.

Gehlot was addressing the opening ceremony of the 12th Jaipur International Film Festival on Friday. He said cinema enhances the feeling of brotherhood in the country.

The film world and especially Bollywood has worked to unite people speaking different languages in India in one thread, he said. The chief minister honoured veteran actor Prem Chopra and filmmaker Shahji N Karun on the occasion.

He also welcomed film artists, producers and other celebrities participating in the five-day film festival. The inauguration ceremony was also addressed by Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Jaipur Film Festival chairperson Rajiv Arora and festival's founding director Hanu Roj.

A large number of distinguished people and cinema lovers were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.