Congress leaders brawl during flag hoisting ceremony in Indore
Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a noisy altercation on Sunday during the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Indore.
Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a noisy altercation on Sunday during the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Indore.
They were later calmed down by their colleagues and the police.
India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Indore
- India
- Devendra Singh Yadav
ALSO READ
Youth Congress carries out 'peace march' in Delhi
Youth Congress takes out 'peace march' in Delhi
Talk less, work more: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to new Army Chief
Tribal leader and ex-Congress MP Maurice Kujur dies at 84
Buttigieg gets endorsement from Iowa congressman ahead of Feb 3 caucus