Padma Shri for 'gau-sewa', says father of BHU professor Feroze Khan

The Padma Shri award is recognition of my service to cow, says Munna Master, father of BHU professor Feroze Khan, who was forced to resign from Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Department. Bhajan singer from Rajasthan, Munna Master is known in the area for his religious songs and service to the cow.

Prof Khan later joined the BHU's Arts Faculty in the Department of Faculty. "This is a matter of great pride for me. My family, folks from my village and my well-wishers are very happy with this. I had never thought I will ever be selected for the Padma Shri," Master told ANI here.

He further said that the credit for the award goes to the cow-service which he has done throughout his life. "I thank Champalal Ji who taught me the path of gau-sewa, which is the true service of the nation and also thank the Centre for bestowing the award on me," he added.

He added that the phase of his son's appointment was tumultuous but his Bhajans and service had helped him sail through, "I faced some troubles during that time, but my art helped me in forgetting and getting through that pain." Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated this year's Padma Awards recipients and observed that an increased trust and respect for the national civilian awards is evident among the citizens, and pointed out at the overwhelmingly large number of entries for the honours.

"Like every year, Padma Awards were announced last evening. I request you to read about all these people (the awardees). Discuss about their contribution with your family. Over 46,000 nominations had been received for 2020 Padma Awards. This number is 20 times more than what it was in 2014," Prime Minister Modi said in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Prime Minister said that most of the winners are those who have risen to this level through untiring hard work despite their limited resources. "Their strong will power, spirit of service and selflessness inspire us all," Modi added.

This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients. (ANI)

