SP student wing seeks removal of Gorakhpur varsity DSW

The Samajwadi Party's student wing protested at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University here on Monday, demanding the resignation of the dean students welfare for inviting ABVP leaders to speak at a Republic Day function. Samajwadi Chatra Sabha members alleged that Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Ravi Shankar Singh invited ABVP national president Dr S Subbiah and general secretary Nidhi Tripathi to speak soon after Vice Chancellor Vijay Krishna Rai concluded his Republic Day address.

"By inviting the ABVP leaders to deliver a speech, DSW Ravi Shankar Singh played with the dignity of the university," outfit leader Shiv Shankar Gaud said. "He converted the Republic Day event into an ABVP programme, which is an insult to the national festival and the temple of education. For this undignified act, we demand immediate removal of the DSW," he added.

The NSUI also condemned the act. Former VC Radha Mohan Mishra dubbed the move a "serious violation of rules".

When contacted, DSW Ravi Shankar Singh said, "I just followed the instructions of the VC." Vice-chancellor Vijay Kishna Singh said all students were equal and some people were "trying to give a political colour to it".

"For the university, all student wings, including the NSUI, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha or the ABVP, are equal. We treat them as non-political parties despite their political affiliations," he said. "All of them are allowed to hold programmes on university campus from time to time. So, Dr S Subbiah, a cancer surgeon by profession, also spoke. There is nothing wrong in it," Singh added.

