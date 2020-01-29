Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS7 KL-GOVERNOR-2ND LD CAA Kerala Guv faces Oppn ire; Reads anti-CAA reference in policy address Thiruvananthapuram: Amid a high voltage protest and boycott by the opposition Congress-led UDF, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented his policy address in the assembly and read out references to anti-CAA resolution passed by the house, despite disagreeing with it.

MDS3 KL-GOVERNOR-PROTEST UDF MLAs block Guv inside Kerala assembly, marshals remove them Thiruvananthapuram: In an unprecedented move, opposition Congress-led UDF MLAs blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inside the state assembly with 'go back' slogans and placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act. MES1 KA-THAKUR-MINISTER Karnataka Min backs Anurag Thakur, says anti-nationals "should get bullet not biryani" Bengaluru: Coming out in support of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who is facing flak for his 'provocative' slogans against anti-CAA protesters at a rally in Delhi, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani.

MDS8 HEALTH-PD-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Three people from Puducherry kept under home quarantine on return from China Puducherry: Three people, including two medical students, are under observation after their recent return from China where the novel coronavirus has claimed 132 lives so far, officials said. MES2 ENT-RAJINI Made my TV debut as the adventure show offered real- life entertainment: Rajini Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has said he decided to make his small screen debut four decades after his silver screen entry by way of an adventure show as it offered him "inspiring real life entertainment." PTI SS SS SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.