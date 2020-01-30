CBI officer Abhishek Dular gets extension, 2 more SPs inducted in probe agency

The Centre on Thursday gave one year extension to CBI officer Abhishek Dular and inducted two more Superintendent of Police (SP) level officers in the probe agency, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Dular, a 2006 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is working with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

His tenure has been extended upto February 15 next year, the order said. Neethu Kamal, a 2008 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, and D Kalyana Chakravarthy, a 2010 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, have been inducted as SP in the CBI.

Both Kamal and Chakravarthy will have a tenure of four years, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

