Four held in Mangaluru for spreading fake messages on social

Four people, including a minor, have been arrested on charges of spreading fake messages on social media with an intent to incite communal violence in Bantwal taluk of Dakshnina Kannada District in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The four, arrested on Thursday, have been identified as Siddik (27), K Mohammed K (19), Hanif (25) and a 16-year-old boy.

They are accused of spreading false news on social media using different mobile numbers in Bantwal taluk for disturbing communal harmony, police said adding a case had been registered at the Vitla police station in this connection. According to police, the four were picked up from various places and have 'confessed' to committing the crime..

