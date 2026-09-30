Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA accuses UEFA of 'misinformation campaign' in response to filing

FIFA on Tuesday ​accused UEFA of waging a "misinformation campaign" and trying to influence the race ​for its presidency as world soccer's governing body urged a ‌U.S. ​court to reject a discovery request linked to a controversial investment proposal.

Last month, UEFA asked a US federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over a ‌now-abandoned plan to transfer World Cup commercial rights into a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Gordon Johncock, 2-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 90

Gordon Johncock, a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, died on Monday at his home in South Branch, Mich. He was 90. He won the Indy 500 in 1973 and 1982 and finished with 25 victories, had 20 career ‌poles and 76 podium finishes in open-wheel racing from 1964-83. He also made 21 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in the 1960s and 1970s but was never ‌a full-time driver.

Maple Leafs confirm 6-year extension for Kirill Marchenko after trade

One day after acquiring Kirill Marchenko in a blockbuster trade on the eve of the regular season, the Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed Tuesday that the forward signed a six-year contract extension. The team did not disclose the financial terms, but Marchenko's agent previously announced that the deal was worth $75 million, for an average annual value of $12.5 million.

Olympics-LA28 Games ⁠torch relay ​to travel through all 50 US states

The torch ⁠relay for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will travel through all 50 US states, beginning its domestic journey in Atlanta in a nod to the city's hosting of the 1996 Summer Games, LA28 said on ⁠Tuesday. LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and former Olympic officials at City Hall to announce the plan, which organisers said was intended to connect communities across the country ahead ​of the Los Angeles Games.

Soccer-Man City guilty of using 'sham' deals to distort finances, Premier League says

Manchester City used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate ⁠revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million over nearly a decade, the Premier League said on Tuesday after an independent commission ruled the club guilty of serious breaches of financial rules. The commission found City guilty of ⁠all ​charges relating to breaches of the league's financial rules over nine seasons, between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns, as well as three of four charges concerning their failure to co-operate with the investigation.

NBA-With trophy hopes high, Philadelphia gets party going early for LeBron

With street art and murals, cocktails and a statewide proclamation, the celebration for LeBron ⁠James is underway in Philadelphia before he's even played his first game, as 76ers fans hope the NBA's "king" will bring them a crown. The home of cinema's biggest underdog Rocky ⁠has waited 43 years for an NBA winner, ⁠with James' July 24 announcement that he was headed to the Sixers building hopes of an end to their title drought.

Explainer-Five things to know about the college sports bill that passed the US Senate

The US Senate passed legislation this week to ‌regulate college sports, a multibillion-dollar industry ‌that has been upended in recent years by increased earning opportunities for student athletes. Here are ​five things to know about the bill's passage: