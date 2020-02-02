Currency notes, including dollars, showered on 'Bhajan' singer in Gujarat

A folk singer was showered with currency notes, which included dollars when she was participating in a devotional Bhajan programme here on Saturday. Organisers of the event have claimed that the money thus collected will be used for philanthropic purposes including to help low-income girls get married.

The currency notes in numerous denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 2000 were counted using a currency-counting machine and collected in a tub. The organizer of the event claimed that approximately Rs 8-Rs 10 lakhs were collected. "Not only Indian Rupees but also American dollars were showered. We have approximately collected Rs 8-10 lakh. The money collected will be used for running cow-shelter, teaching poor children, marriages of the poor girls and in maintaining the Bhagwati Dham," said Vijay Bapu, the organizer.

"There were many NRI devotees among those who showered currency notes," he said. Meanwhile, Geeta Rabari, the folk singer said: "Notes from Rs 10 to Rs 2000 were collected. American dollars were also showered. This money will be used for educating poor children and managing the affairs of the temple."

"This is a tradition in Gujarat," she added (ANI)

