Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theatre occupies most important place in art forms: Mohan Agashe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:11 IST
Theatre occupies most important place in art forms: Mohan Agashe

Despite the "phenomenal expansion" of virtual world, theatre occupies the most important place in art forms as it makes viewers aware of what is real and what is not, theatre and film veteran Mohan Agashe said. "Theatre occupies the most important place in art forms, because in the last few years the expansion of virtual world has been so phenomenal that we have almost forgotten that we are living beings.

"The more technologies come it has created more loneliness than togetherness. Theatre probably is the only art form which makes us aware of what is real and what is virtual," the psychiatrist-actor said. Speaking on the inaugural evening of the 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav, organised by the National School of Drama (NSD), here at Kamani Auditorium on Saturday, Agashe added that the connection developed between theatre actors and the audience also different from the what film-goers experience.

"Those who act on the stage have a connection with the viewers, but the people sitting in a movie hall doesn't feel the same connection with the actors on screen. You don't get that experience on a mobile phone either," the 72-year-old thespian said. He added that it was important to experience theatre from early childhood.

"In today's world therefore it has become more important to have this real life experience from early childhood, because if we get exposed to quality theatre as children, we are bound to see living theatre than to see dead virtual art when we grow up," he said. The annual theatre festival opened with "Kusur", a nerve-racking play co-directed and acted by iconic actor Amol Palekar.

Starting with 'Panchvadyam', a south Indian devotional composition, the inaugural evening was attended by classical dancer Rita Ganguly, joint secretary - Minister of Culture Nirupama Kotru, and Arjun Deo Charan, acting chairman, NSD Society. With an aim to promote theatre among the people, NSD will also host the festival in Shillong, Dehradun, Nagpur, Vellupuram and Puducherry.

The national capital will host 73 plays in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, English, Manipuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannad, Marathi, Odiya, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Tamil, Rajasthani, Bundeli, Marathi and non-verbal among other languages. The festival will also stage ten foreign plays from International productions from countries such as USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic and Nepal.

Besides the plays, the NSD campus will be abuzz with allied performances which will include street plays, Director-Meet events, Living Legend Master Class and Advitiya (Youth Forum). The youth forum shows will comprise performances by dramatic societies of nearly 50 colleges in Delhi while ambience performances will involve folk dance and other traditional performing art forms.

The festival will come to a close on February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo penalty double sends Juventus six-points clear

Milan, Feb 2 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Juventus bounced back from last weekends defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina. The Portuguese str...

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

A leader of a right wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.Saffron-clad Ran...

Three test negative for coronavirus in Jaipur

Three persons who were admitted to a hospital here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday and were kept under observation.All three have tested negative for c...

0-5 series whitewash by India hurts: Taylor

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday admitted that the 0-5 whitewash by India has hurt his side badly and the whole T20I series has been a disappointment for them. Taylor, however, said his side played better cricket than the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020