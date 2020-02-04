Left Menu
Development News Edition

False and uneasy semblance of calm in Kashmir: Zaira Wasim

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:57 IST
False and uneasy semblance of calm in Kashmir: Zaira Wasim
Image Credit: Wikipedia

There's a "false and uneasy semblance" of calm in Kashmir, which is a place of escalating despair and sorrow, former actor Zaira Wasim said on Tuesday. Urging people not to believe in the "unfair representation" of facts painted by the media, the National Award-winning Srinagar-based artiste said there was an atmosphere of "escalating despair" in the Valley.

On August 5, six months ago, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and downgraded it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration. There's a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow. Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty," Wasim, 19, said in a lengthy Instagram post.

The post by the Kashmir-born actor, who shot to fame with the 2015 sports drama "Dangal" , comes weeks after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir following a six-month suspension. Mobile internet was suspended in the wake of the Centre's decision on August 5. "Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced - and for how long... none of us really know!" the actor said.

"Why is it that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?" she asked. She went on pose a series of the question -- "Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent?", "Why aren't we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disapprovals, to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes?"

The actor, who announced her "disassociation" with acting last June, said hundreds of such questions remain unanswered, leaving Kashmiris "bewildered and frustrated" but there was no outlet. Wasim criticized the authorities for "stubbornly" confining the people instead of making an effort to quell their doubts.

"The authority doesn't make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralyzed world," she said. "But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we're being subjected to?" she asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Show-stopping Forevermark Diamond Jewellery shines in Hollywood

Mumbai Maharashtra India Feb 4 ANIBusinessWire India A favourite amongst celebrities, Forevermark diamonds have consistently graced the worlds most important red carpets. The responsibly sourced natural diamonds are poised to take centre st...

Pak lawyer moves SC against high court verdict of suspending Musharraf's death sentence

A Pakistani lawyer has appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the verdict of a high court that annulled the death sentence of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf. The special court in Islamabad on December 17 last handed down t...

Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus

The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronavirus surveillance following three positive cases in neighboring Kerala. The Department of Health and Family Welfar...

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

People who text while walking face a higher risk of an accident than those listening to music or talking on the phone, a study has found. The study, published in the journal Injury Prevention, found that smartphone texting is linked to comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020