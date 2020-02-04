Punjab govt to organise film festival in March: Minister

A two-day film festival at Kapurthala will be organised by the Punjab government on March 16 and 17. The decision was taken during a meeting of the representatives of Punjab Film Producers Association, Mohali and North Zone Film and TV Artists' Association, Mohali.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi presided over the meeting. Dedicated to Punjabi language, the mega event will be organized by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Punjab Film Producers Association and North Zone Film & TV Artist Association, Channi said.

A documentary film about the Punjabi film industry will be also screened during the event along with the other famous films, the minister said. Additional Director Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Lakhmir Singh and representatives of both the associations were also present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

