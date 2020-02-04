Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt to organise film festival in March: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:05 IST
Punjab govt to organise film festival in March: Minister

A two-day film festival at Kapurthala will be organised by the Punjab government on March 16 and 17. The decision was taken during a meeting of the representatives of Punjab Film Producers Association, Mohali and North Zone Film and TV Artists' Association, Mohali.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi presided over the meeting. Dedicated to Punjabi language, the mega event will be organized by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Punjab Film Producers Association and North Zone Film & TV Artist Association, Channi said.

A documentary film about the Punjabi film industry will be also screened during the event along with the other famous films, the minister said. Additional Director Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Lakhmir Singh and representatives of both the associations were also present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester bomber's brother 'just as guilty', court told

London, Feb 4 AFP The brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi went on trial in London on Tuesday, accused of helping him plot the attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. The blast on May 22, 2017 happened i...

CAPF suicides highest in 2019 in last three years: Govt data

The year 2019 saw the maximum number of suicide cases, at 128, in CAPFs and Assam Rifles over a period spanning last three years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to...

White House economic adviser does not see U.S. economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak will likely have some impact on U.S. supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.Its not a catastrophe. ...

Chinese participants unable to travel to participate in components show of Auto Expo: ACMA

Auto component makers body ACMA on Tuesday said Chinese participants at the components show of Auto Expo are unable to travel to attend due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Around 30 companies from the Chinese group have confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020