Left Menu
Development News Edition

Presidency Univ VC slips through side door to escape gherao,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:16 IST
Presidency Univ VC slips through side door to escape gherao,

After remaining in confinement by the agitating students for 16 hours, Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University Anuradha Lohia on Tuesday morning slipped through the side door of her chamber. Lohia made her dramatic exit at 6 AM walking through the side door of the chamber on the first floor, unnoticed by the students who continued with their demonstration in front of the main door, University officials said.

She than quitely came down through the stairs to leave the campus for her home, they added. The VC came back to the university campus in College Street area around 3 PM and remained in her chamber even as students sat outside the main door and shouted slogans.

"Yes I am back in the university, but can't speak to you now," she told PTI when contacted for comment on the issue. The agitating students said they won't prevent VC from leaving her chamber but will not budge from the demonstration spot outside her office.

The agitating students had kept the VC hostage in her chamber since 2 pm on Monday till 6 am on Tuesday in support of their campus related demands. Earlier known as Hindu College and Presidency College, the institution is a public state university located in College Street, Kolkata.

It was elevated to university status in 2010 after functioning as a top constituent college of the University of Calcutta for about 193 years. The University had its bicentenary celebrations in 2017. "We had demanded a categorical reply from the VC over our demands, a written note listing all the issues before allowing her to leave but she escaped through a side door even as we were sitting outside the main door.

"We will not allow her to get away like this when she visits the campus again," Subho Biswas, a protestor said. Over 100 students continued with their sit-in before the VC's chamber shouting slogans such as 'Tai to Boli kaman dago,kaman dago/VC-r ghare kaman dago,' (Direct your volley of canon fires towards VC's room), 'Ei VC, Registrar aar nei darkar' (We don't need such a VC, a Registrar any more), 'Halla Bol' (Raise your voice) and 'Hum Chhinke Lenge Azadi' (We will snatch freedom).

Another student leader Debnil Paul said, "We have met some of the faculty members this afternoon and told them we don't want to disrupt academic or administrative work of the institution. We don't have any fight with our teachers and hope they will communicate our stand to the higher authorities and act as the bridge." Among others, the agitators were demanding that the repair works in three of the five wards of the 130-year-old Hindu Hostel be completed without any delay and eight sacked hostel employees be reinstated immediately. The protesting students also demanded that the VC should express regret in writing over female students allegedly being prevented from taking part in a convention on the day of Saraswati Puja in the campus due to the hostel renovation issue.

Biswas alleged that despite repeated reminders, the authorities did not expedite the repair work in the Hindu Hostel and took "vindictive" action against those demanding quick completion of hostel repair. The secretary of girls' common room Shruti Roy Muhuri alleged that university authorities were dilly-dallying over timely completion of work in wards 3, 4 and 5 of the Hindu Hostel since last year.

Dean of Students Arun Maity said to his knowledge a meeting was held between the students and some of the teachers to discuss their demands but he was not present at the meeting. Two wards of the Hindu Hostel, under repair for three years, were opened for students in November 2018 after agitation by students.

The Hindu Hostel building, located adjacent to the university, was shut down for repairs since July, 2015 and the boarders had been shifted to a rented accommodation at New Town as a makeshift arrangement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll in China rose on Tuesday to 425. Here are the latest developments Hong...

Ethiopia: Women survivors hope to bring end to FGM

My flesh has been taken away, but I can never give away my heart those are the powerful words of resolve from Abida Dawud, one of three women survivors of female genital mutilation, or FGM, from Ethiopia, who have been speaking to the UN Po...

President: Turkey won't allow more ground to Syria in Idlib

Ankara, Feb 4 AP Turkeys president said on Tuesday his country wont allow Syrian forces to gain additional territory in a northern Syrian province, Turkish media reported, a day after clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces killed soldier...

Swine flu cases detected in Manipur while testing for

Two swine flu cases have been detected out of six samples sent for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior Manipur health official said on Tuesday. Six samples of people entering the state were sent to the National Institute of Biology in P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020