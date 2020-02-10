Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna meet minister on film industry issues

Top actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna on Monday met Telangana Cinematography minister T Srinivas Yadav to discuss issues concerning the Telugu film industry. The actors appealed to the minister to allocate a suitable land for construction of a film institute and the minister has asked revenue officials to identify it.

He directed revenue officials to identify suitable land at Shamshabad here to establish a film institute on par with international standards, an official release said on Monday night. The minister said he would try to address the concerns of the film industry by organising a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Yadav held a meeting, as per Rao's directives, with the top actors along with various officials to discuss the steps to be taken for promotion of the Telugu film industry and for addressing the problems of artistes, the release said. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna sought tough measures to be taken to contain film piracy which caused massive losses to producers.

The minister said the government would prepare a plan to take concrete measures towards checking piracy. Several other issues concerning the film industry were discussed at the meeting..

