Transport Department undertakes drive against gun culture in songs

The Punjab Transport Department undertook a five-day special drive against the glorification of drug and gun culture in songs across the state, an official statement said here on Tuesday. On the directions of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the special drive was launched from February 7-11 during which all regional transport authorities (RTAs) held meetings with transporters, sensitising them to ill-effects of obscene/vulgar songs on the psyche of youngsters.

"These things encourage youngsters to go astray and succumb to the growing violence and gun culture being propagated through such filthy songs," the official statement said. It was emphasised during the campaign to educate drivers and conductors to refrain from playing obscene or vulgar songs in buses.

During the drive, 509 buses were checked, of which 212 were found violating such norms and challaned. According to the official statement, special instructions were issued to sub-divisional magistrates and the secretaries of the RTAs to address this issue on a priority basis.

They had also been asked to send monthly reports in this regard, the statement said. The Punjab government had recently imposed a ban on the movie, 'Shooter', which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying it promotes "violence" and "heinous crimes".

