CISF personnel at city airport get yoga tips from Ramdev

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport here were on Tuesday provided tips by yoga guru Baba Ramadev on how to be fit while on duty. Ramdev took brief lessons on motivational yoga, meditation and pranayam classes for the benefit of the CISF jawans.

Demonstrating a few breathing exercises to help the security personnel fight stress and anxiety, the yoga guru said the belly and waistline should be trim and yoga should be practised for health, a press release said. The guru was leaving the city after chairing the 2nd governing council meeting of Indian Yoga Association on Monday night.

CISF deputy commandant Manmohan Singh and assistant commandant Premkumar were present, the release said..

