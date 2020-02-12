Film scripts to be vetted before granting shoot permit: Goa CM

Claiming that Goa's image was being "maligned" in Bollywood films, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said in future, film shoots will be permitted in the state only after scripts are examined. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the recently released Bollywood film 'Malang' depicts Goa as a narcotics heaven and now permits for film shoots would be granted only after scripts are thoroughly vetted by a state-run agency.

"In future, the Entertainment Society of Goa will check scripts of movies before permits are granted. They will not be allowed to malign image of the state," Sawant said. Permissions would be granted only after the authorities are convinced about the script, he added.

'Malang' depicted several scenes of drug-fuelled rave parties that "maligned the image of the state", the Chief Minister said. "We have a good law and order situation in the state and it is not right for anyone to portray it as a destination for drugs," he said.

'Malang' stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in main roles..

