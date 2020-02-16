National Theatre festival begins

Twenty-three theatre production units from across the country are participating in the 5th

National Theatre Festival which began here on Sunday. The theatre festival, being organised by state theatre

repertory Minerva Natya Sanskriti Charcha Kendra and West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs department, will be

held across three venues till February 23, theatre activist Arpita Ghosh said on behalf of the organisers.

On every day there will be one play staged at each of the three venues Rabindra Sadan, Madhusudan Mancha and

Minerva Theatre. Besides acclaimed stage productions from Bengal,

select plays from New Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Jammu will stage play in

the festival. The festival will offer different genres of theatre

from primitive folk theatre to urban plays, dance dramas, Ghosh said.

There will be no entry fee at the venues as the festival is aimed at providing the art loving people of the

state the flavour of representative theatre productions in the country during recent times.

