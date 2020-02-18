Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Jaishankar to inaugurate Indian pavilion at Berlin International Film Festival

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:45 IST
S Jaishankar to inaugurate Indian pavilion at Berlin International Film Festival

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will inaugurate the Indian pavilion at the Berlin International Film Festival for which three feature films and one documentary from the country have been selected, an official statement said on Monday. The Information and Broadcasting ministry in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will participate in the 70th edition of the festival, which will be held from February 20 to March 1.

The film festival will also see an India Pavilion which will provide a platform to popularise Indian cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities, an I&B ministry statement said. This year in Berlin, three Indian feature films -- Pushpendra Singh's 'Laila Aur Satt Geet', Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo!, Akhsay Indikar's 'Sthalpuran' as well as one short documentary film -- Ekta Mittal's 'Gumnaam Din' -- have been selected.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will inaugurate the Indian pavilion at Berlinale, the statement said The Indian delegation, through various interactions, will seek to promote the ease of shooting films in India through Film Facilitation Office (FFO) that facilitates Single Window Clearance for filmmakers and provides the platform for 'Cinematic Tourism' in India, the statement said.

The delegation will exhibit India as a post-production hub and promote collaborations for films with international production houses, it added. The delegation has meetings scheduled with officials from countries, including Israel, South Africa, New Zealand, Spain, Brazil, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, United States of America and Rwanda.

The delegation will also meet officials from Locarno Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Raindance Film Festival, Edinburgh International Film Festival, Annecy International Animation Festival, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low

World stocks markets were knocked off record highs on Tuesday as two of the worlds mega-companies and Europes largest economy, Germany, reported damage from the coronavirus outbreak.Apples stock fell almost 6 in Frankfurt at one stage and W...

Netanyahu's trial to begin on March 17 - Israeli Justice Ministry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will begin on March 17, two weeks after a national election, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.In a statement, the ministry said Netanyahu will be required to be present at the ...

NIA chargesheets two PoK residents associated with LeT for smuggling arms into J-K

The NIA has chargesheeted two Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK residents associated with the banned Lashker-e-Taiba who were caught by the Army for allegedly smuggling arms and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir from the higher reaches of Gulma...

People with HIV at higher risk of COPD

In a recent study, researchers found that people in Ontario living with HIV had a 34 percent higher incidence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD and were diagnosed with the disease about 12 years younger than HIV-negative in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020