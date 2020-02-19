Left Menu
Development News Edition

19-year-old dies after falling in open drain in Mumbai

A 19-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 06:18 IST
19-year-old dies after falling in open drain in Mumbai
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 19-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West. The body has been recovered and then sent for post-mortem after the rescue efforts failed.

Jayram Mandal, the father alleged that her daughter could have been saved had the rescue operations began on time. "I got the information that Komal had fallen into an open drain at around 7:30 pm. I reached the place at around 8:15 pm. But they began operations only after half an hour," Jayram told reporters here.

"I cannot fathom why she took this step, she was returning from her work when this happened," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump will have a triumphant visit to India: Top former US diplomat

Donald Trump will have a triumphant visit to India, a top diplomat in the previous Obama administration has said, asserting the US president has energized the Indian-Americans as a result of which Democrats might not be able to hold on to t...

Over 20 areas to benefit from Govt’s low emission vehicles contestable fund

The Government is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects, Energy and Resources Minister Dr. Megan Woods says.Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth, and Oamaru are just some of the mo...

U.S. arrests Mexican citizen in Miami for allegedly acting on behalf of Russia

U.S. authorities in Miami arrested a Mexican citizen who had been recruited by a Russian government official to locate and obtain the license plate number of the car of a U.S. government source, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. ...

India set to finalise long-pending defence deal with US during Trump's visit

By Reena Bhardwaj India is set to finalise a long-pending defence deal with the United States during President Donald Trump two-day visit to India from February 24, a senior official has told ANI.Trump will arrive in India on his maiden vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020