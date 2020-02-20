Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s upcoming film

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 14:41 IST
3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s upcoming film
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2', police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths. An assistant director was among the three killed in the accident on Wednesday night and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca Productions, producer of the movie, said in a statement on Thursday. Haasan, the film's heroine Kajal Aggarwal, and others condoled the deaths and hoped that such incidents did not recur. Haasan also visited the injured at a hospital late Wednesday night. The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said.

The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added. On Thursday, Haasan and Lyca Productions condoled the death of the three professionals. The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific." Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said "we are extremely saddened" over the accident. Expressing his condolences, Haasan tweeted: "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific.

I have lost three of my colleagues." "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said. Lyca Productions said "no words could ease what we truly feel" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Many other film actors including Dhanush mourned the deaths. In a tweet, the actor-producer said the loss at the sets of Indian 2 was "irreparable." "Such incidents should not recur," he said and wished speedy recovery of the injured. Kajal Aggarwal expressed anguish over the death of her colleagues.

"Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna,Chandran and Madhu--sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May God give strength in this moment of desolation," she tweeted. "In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet...." she added. Lyricist Vairamuthu also expressed grief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...

Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark ...

Tunnel-boring work for E-W Metro to recommence soon: Official

Work for the citys East-West Metro corridor, which had come to a halt following an accidentlast year, will recommence soon, a senior KMRC official here said on Thursday.Tunnel-boring work was put on hold after a machine hit an aquifer on Au...

INSIGHT-'Hit with a truck' - How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on U.S. troops

In the wee hours of Jan. 8, Tehran retaliated over the U.S. killing of Irans most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad air base in Iraq.Among the 2,000 troops stationed there was U.S. Army Specialist Kimo Keltz, who recalls hearing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020