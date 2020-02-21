Coronavirus: Art Basel Hong Kong cancelled, Indian galleries say decision sad but understandable

The cancellation of the Art Basel in Hong Kong (ABHK) event because of the coronavirus outbreak is a setback but understandable given the circumstances, say Indian exhibitors who were getting ready to participate in the eighth edition of Asia's largest art fair. Five Indian galleries -- Jhaveri Contemporary, Gallery Espace, Vadehra Art Gallery, Chemould Prescott, and Experimenter -- were to be among more than 240 galleries taking part in the March 19-21 fair.

Priyanka Raja of Kolkata-based Experimenter gallery said the cancellation does come at a cost for her gallery, but agreed that there was a significant "health and safety" risk. "Like for any other major international art fair, the gallery had put in months of planning and significant investment for Art Basel Hong Kong this year too, so it certainly is a strain for the organization," Raja told PTI.

"We understand the decision taken is not an easy one on the management's side but a necessity... It would be a health and safety risk and complicated navigation of travel bans for the thousands of people traveling to exhibit and to visit the fair should they have decided to go on," Raja, the co-founder of the gallery, added. The experimenter was going to take a group presentation by six of its leading artists -- Samson Young (Hong Kong), Ayesha Sultana (Bangladesh), Bani Abidi (Pakistan) as well as India's Radhika Khimji, Praneet Soi and Rathin Barman.

Mumbai-based Chemould Prescott's Shireen Gandhy said the fair is an "important marker" in their calendar, and its cancellation will render a "discontinuity" in the associations that the event offered every year across the global art fraternity. "We find increasing interest (at ABHK) in contemporary art from regions like HK, Singapore, Korea - the break in this continuity is definitely a setback when it comes to continued associations," said Gandhy, who has previously been on the selection committee of the fair.

Chemould Prescott was set to display works by its key artists, including Mithu Sen, Dhruvi Acharya, Jitish Kallat and Atul Dodiya. Art Basel, the fair's Basel-based parent organization, announced earlier this month that they had "no option but to cancel" the Hong Kong show following the severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

More than 2,100 people have died in China alone. Two deaths have been reported in Hong Kong. Known for its continued focus on art from Asia, this year's ABHK was expected to witness participation by 244 leading galleries from 31 countries from across the globe.

Terming the turn of events "sad", Roshni Vadehra, director at Delhi's Vadehra Art Gallery (VAG), said it was not just a loss for the exhibitors but also for the audience. She said she was planning to show works by VAG's "top" contemporary artists, including Atul and Anju Dodiya and Shilpa Gupta at the Hong Kong fair.

"It is very unfortunate that Art Basel Hong Kong has been cancelled. Apart from it being the most important fair in South East Asia and important for business, it's also fair that in particular has a significant focus on India every year. "Hong Kong as a city has a strong and vibrant contemporary art culture and this time of the year is important also for other collateral events and exhibitions. It's very sad that all of that will be missed this year, by the local community as well as the visiting audience," Vadehra told PTI.

Art Basel said numerous factors led to the decision to cancel the fair. These included fundamental concern for the health and safety of all those working at and attending the fair, the severe logistical challenges facing the build-out and transit of artwork to the show, and the escalating difficulties complicating international travel. Expressing his support to those affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak around the world, Marc Spiegler, Art Basel's global director, said in a statement that the decision to cancel Art Basel Hong Kong was an "extremely difficult" one.

"We explored every other possible option before doing so, gathering advice and perspectives from many gallerists, collectors, partners, and external experts. "Our team dedicated extensive time and effort to ensure our show in March would be a success over the course of the past year. Unfortunately, the sudden outbreak and

rapid spread of the novel coronavirus radically changed the situation," Spiegler said. Adeline Ooi, Director Asia, Art Basel, said their commitment to Asia and Hong Kong has not changed and they look forward to the 2021 edition.

The next edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong is scheduled to take place from March 25 to March 27, 2021.

